FedEx and Microsoft to work together to deliver Covid vaccine

Earlier this month, you may have heard that FedEx announced that it will begin shipping the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. The truth is, there is a bombardment of information. What you might not know is that behind the scenes FedEx was bracing for massive tracking tech capabilities. Based on sensors and a cold chain designed to ensure vaccine safety.

I can’t think of another time when the goal was more fundamental to solving all too human problems through technology. The distribution of vaccines around the world is a monumental challenge. Where deep understanding, experience and innovation can come together in a meaningful solution.

Machine learning for monitoring and predicting shipments

Announced last May, FedEx Surround is a collaboration between FedEx and Microsoft. Designed to analyze detailed shipment information with the ability to predict delays or other issues. In September, FedEx also announced FedEx SenseAware ID, a compact and lightweight sensor used to transmit precise location data of packages over Bluetooth Low Energy. SenseAware ID is deployed at distribution centers, hubs, vehicles and other FedEx Express network infrastructure in the United States, providing FedEx the ability to maintain constant visibility on priority shipments, such as vaccines.

FedEx Surround uses real-time data from SenseAware ID and other sources to provide more intelligence. Analyze data that tracks the package’s route, historical data on FedEx routes, external data such as weather and maps, and other factors. Combine all this intelligence with Azure machine learning and analytics capabilities to interpret package conditions. Predict risk so FedEx can intercept a shipment before it finds a problem.

To illustrate how this practically works, imagine if a pallet of vaccine was destined for transport from Michigan to California and external data showed a high likelihood of a weather delay. In this scenario, an alert would be triggered to customer service agents and operations planners, who could put the shipment on another flight.

It’s the difference between whether the vaccine arrives in California on time or not. Machine learning with Azure Analytics interprets conditions so FedEx can anticipate and avoid delays before they happen.

How a business initiative became a vital solution

Earlier this year, FedEx’s product and leadership teams came to Redmond to work with Microsoft Consulting Services and other experts to theorize, imagine and shape what FedEx Surround technology could become.

No one could have imagined that the solution they were working on would become a vital tool in ensuring the speed and safety of life-saving vaccines.

When Covid-19 demanded that in-person working sessions be turned into remote meetings, multiple teams and hundreds of people began working virtually together on the technology. The development has taken on broader significance for all who work there, as they recognized the urgency around the depth of capabilities that technology could provide for the enormous logistical challenge ahead.