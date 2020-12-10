Feedback culture

Businesses are transforming. There is an organizational revolution in which the most important is the employee and his well-being.

Right now, one of the claims for attracting the talents most in demand by organizations is to achieve the Best Place to Work seal. The benefits of having people who are happy in their profession are well known: productivity, commitment, initiative, low absenteeism rate …

To reap all the benefits, it is important to know the staff and that staff know what their superiors think about them. It is not about berating or berating who does wrong. It is about mutual knowledge and recognition which allow, on the one hand, the workers to know what is expected of them and, on the other hand, the leaders orient their team towards professional success. The key to everything lies in the culture of Feedback.

Knowing this, do organizations act accordingly? According to the Powering to People-First Culture report, it seems there is still a long way to go.

In this report, 1,000 American employees were surveyed, of which 70% feel limited in giving feedback and 72% are unhappy with the feedback they receive from their organization, especially with regard to professional development and job performance. Only 29% of employees surveyed are really satisfied with their organization’s Feedback process.

The report includes 5 main reasons why a person feels limited in giving feedback to others.

You don’t have permission.

Don’t have time.

It’s uncomfortable.

He doesn’t think it’s necessary or a priority.

Lack of adequate tools.

Another report, this time from the American consulting firm Eagle Hill Consulting, states that for employees, receiving feedback is very important for their professional development and makes them feel valued. However, 40% of those surveyed belong to organizations with poor feedback management processes.

However, giving and receiving feedback is a lifelong learning process and it is practical to insist until it becomes an organizational value.

How to achieve a satisfactory Feedback process? All reports agree on the same thing: it must be continuous.

They are not worth monthly or, worse yet, annual meetings. Employees want to know your progress at least once a week. They also want to know that they are valued and taken into account. It is equally important to mention the positive changes resulting from previous feedback and that it is 360: superiors, colleagues, subordinates, clients …

As the culture of Feedback becomes more and more important, there are now easy to use digital tools that eliminate the drawbacks that prevent people from giving Feedback and make it easier to manage this feedback so important to the growth of an organization. . .

