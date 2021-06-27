Felipe VI attends the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona accompanied by Pedro Sánchez

Update: Sunday, June 27, 2021 19:49

Posted: 06/27/2021 7:47 PM

King Felipe VI attended the opening dinner of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona accompanied by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto.

The President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonés, also attended the event, but was not part of the traditional “kissing of the hands” or the reception of the monarch.

Aragonés will be part of this inaugural dinner of the MWC, which will take place in the place of Montjuic, also attending the opening of the fair in the Fira pavilions, in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat.

Despite Aragonés’ meetings with the king, the new government assures that it has not changed its criteria and maintains its institutional veto over Felipe VI, a veto put in place by the former president, Quim Torra, to protest against the speech of the monarch against him. of 3 October 2017.