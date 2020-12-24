Felipe VI calls for dialogue and agreement and defends a Constitution “that we all have the duty to respect”

Updated: Thursday, December 24, 2020 9:26 PM

King Felipe VI sent a message to the political class in his speech on Christmas Eve, where he spoke of “pact”, “dialogue”, “agreement” and valued “our system of democratic coexistence” , which has been mentioned on more than one occasion to underline its importance at a time as complicated as the present, with the coronavirus pandemic, which has changed the lives of Spaniards.

“Let us not forget that the progress and progress made in democracy is the result of the reunion and the pact between the Spaniards after a long period of clashes and divisions. They are the result of a desire to look to the future together, united in democratic values; united in a spirit that is always inclusive, with respect for plurality and differences, and in the capacity to dialogue and to conclude agreements. These are principles that never lose their validity over the years, ”said the monarch.

Dialogue and reaching agreements, said Felipe VI, just as the government and the main opposition party must agree to renew one of the democratic pillars, the judiciary, which has been blocked for two years and without okay sign. immediate pact.

In the opinion of the monarch, the Constitution “guarantees us our way of understanding life, our vision of society and of human beings; of their dignity, their rights and freedoms. A Constitution that we all have the duty to uphold. respect; and that nowadays, it is the foundation of our social and political coexistence, and this represents, in our history, a success of and for democracy and freedom “.

The king delivered his speech from the courtroom of the Palacio de la Zarzuela, where a copy of the Constitution and the flags of Spain and the European Union were seen, he also highlighted the role played by the ‘European Union, “important in dealing with this crisis.” Although he did not specifically mention the European agreement for the distribution of anti-COVID stimulus funds, he admitted “that he firmly stood committed to sustainability and economic recovery in the face of this pandemic ”.

“The Union offers us a historic opportunity to progress and move forward; it opens a new era for Spain to join in a common project to modernize our economy; adapt our productive structures to the new industrial, technological and environmental revolution that we are experiencing. And to settle with ambition and cohesion our collective role as members of the EU in front of the world ”, he declared in his message.