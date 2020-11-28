Technology
Felipe VI tests negative for coronavirus but will remain confined
Updated: Friday, November 27, 2020 7:07 PM
Published on: 11/27/2020 6:30 PM
Felipe VI tested negative in the PCR test which was carried out this Friday to detect if he had COVID-19, although he will remain in preventive quarantine for ten days which began last Monday, House sources reported. royal.
The king began isolation after having close contact on Sunday with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus, so he decided to suspend his schedule of official events as a precaution.
The monarch’s quarantine will end on Thursday, December 3, once these ten days of quarantine have passed, when he should resume his usual schedule.