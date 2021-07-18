Félix Bolaños excludes “touching the Constitution or the laws” after the constitutional judgment of the state of alert

Posted: Sunday July 18, 2021 9:52 AM

The Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, defended this Sunday that the declaration of the state of alert at the start of the coronavirus pandemic was the good thing and assured that “we must not touch the Constitution or the laws “, after the conviction of the Constitutional Court (TC).

In an interview with El País, Bolaños argues that the measures applied by the executive were effective and that the laws were sufficient, since they saved lives and rejects the possibility of having declared a state of emergency.

“We wanted the maximum protection of lives with the minimum impact on rights.” The Minister of the Presidency admitted that there is no contact with the PP for the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), but assures that he will put it in place because “we are already late “.

“When the PSOE is in opposition, the organs are renewed when the time comes (…) I would like the PP to be more useful for our country.” Concerning Catalonia, he maintains that the stage of the sovereign process “ends” and that a new one begins, “that of the search for solutions” which opened the granting of graces and the commitment on the agreed path.

“These solutions can only come through dialogue. It is excellent news that the bilateral commission, which stems from the Statute, is meeting on August 2. After the summer, we sit down at the dialogue table to seek solutions, but always within the framework of the Constitution and the law, ”he underlines.