female prison officer having sex with prisoner: US Corrections officer who made a hole in his pants for having sex with a prisoner is jailed

Washington

A California prison officer was sentenced to 7 months in prison for having sex with inmates. This female officer has had her pants pierced for sex. It is alleged that this officer had sex with another prisoner in front of 11 prison inmates. The policewoman has been identified as Tina Gonzalez, 27, a prison officer in Fresno County, California.

Hole made in uniform for sex

Prosecutors said Tina Gonzalez pierced her uniform to facilitate sex with an inmate. Gonzalez had consensual sexual activity with an inmate prisoner. The prisoner involved in sex with this woman was an adult and the sex was consensual. For this reason, the court sentenced only in cases of violation of the uniform and indecent act in the performance of his duties.

Such a case has been disclosed

The case arose when some prison staff overheard the inmates talking about sex with a policewoman. The matter was reported to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation of the case, after learning of the misdeeds of this lady officer, the senses of the police were blown away. Deputy Sheriff Steve McComas said the female officer’s actions resembled those of a corrupt-minded criminal.

Policewoman gave prisoner a razor and phone

Police are investigating how Tina Gonzalez had sex with an inmate. This female officer also gave the prisoner a razor, which is considered a possible weapon in the prison. The woman also taught the prisoner how and where to hide the razor while prison officers searched the cell. Phone logs also revealed that Gonzalez had a long relationship with the prisoner.

The prisoner was talking obscenely on the phone with a policewoman

Police accused Tina Gonzalez of violating a pre-employment oath. Police said the policewoman’s actions also threatened the safety of other colleagues in the prison. But, the lady officer has no remorse for her actions. While searching the prisoner’s cell, the police also found a phone through which he used to speak obscenely with the policewoman.