ferdie piay: Indonesian Ambassador to India

New Delhi / Jakarta

Ambassador Freddy Nico Yohannes Peye, in charge of Indonesia in India, died in a hospital in Jakarta. He was flown to his home country a few weeks ago after being infected with Kovid-19. Diplomat Siddhartho Suryodipuro, who was Indonesia’s ambassador to India, tweeted about Piay’s death.

Siddhartho Suryodipuro confirmed as Indonesian Ambassador to India

Suryodipuro declared this inaudible tribute to the Ambassador in charge in New Delhi and to my good friend and colleague Freddie Pye. that his soul rests in peace. om Shanti. After his condition worsened, he was flown to Jakarta on April 27.

The Indonesian Embassy also tweeted

The Indonesian Embassy in New Delhi tweeted and expressed sorrow over Pye’s death and said his leadership, guidance and generosity will be remembered forever. Indonesian media reported that he was undergoing treatment for being infected with Kovid-19.

Second foreign diplomat dies in Corona India

This is the death of another officer from a foreign mission in India amid the corona virus outbreak. Last month, the defense adviser at the Tanzania High Commission was killed by Kovid-19. Colonel Moses Beatus Mlula died on April 28, the second day after being admitted to the Delhi Cantt Base Hospital.