Fernando Prez de Len, new director of executive search firm Badenoch + Clark

Badenoch + Clark is the executive search and top management company of the Adecco group which provides valuable consulting services for the search, selection and evaluation of strategic and managerial profiles.

BY RRHHDigital, 02:45 – 14 April 2021



Fernando Prez de Len has been appointed Director of Badenoch + Clark, the executive search and top management company of the Adecco group which offers high-value consulting services for the search, selection and evaluation of strategic and managerial profiles. .

Fernando, originally from Ronda (Malaga), graduated in Business Administration and Management from the University of Malaga and has postgraduate training at EAE Business School.

His incorporation was preceded by 7 years in another international recruitment firm, where he focused his work in the field of technology and digital in Madrid and San Francisco. Under his new responsibility as Director at Badenoch + Clark, he will be in charge of defining the business development strategy focused on IT Management positions in all sectors, as well as industrialists and partners in the Tech sector, with the aim of positioning the company in a privileged position within this market on a national scale.

