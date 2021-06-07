Fernando Simón plans the end of outdoor masks for “July, or even before”

Posted: Monday June 07, 2021 20:59

Vaccination is reaching a good pace in our country and the data reflecting the evolution of the pandemic continues to decline. In this context, so that each day approaches the end of the obligation to wear a mask, especially outdoors. Y así lo ha confirmado el propio Fernando Simón, director of the Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias (CCAES), que en rueda de prensa ha especulado que el mes de julio, “o incluso antes”, podría ser “una buena fecha” for it.

“I think July, or even earlier, may be a good date to consider stopping using masks outdoors,” the health spokesperson said. Although he stressed that “there will be areas in which it will be very difficult to leave them until a large percentage of the population is vaccinated”.

This is one of the demands that some autonomous communities, such as Galicia, have already made. The president of the Xunta was the first to suggest, in May, the possibility of not using the mask outdoors when July or August arrived. But he is not the only one. Castilla La-Mancha, Madrid, Murcia, Aragon, Catalonia or Cantabria are other regions that have also spoken out in favor of abandoning its use outside.

Simón did not neglect the process that would involve changing this measure, which is mandatory in our country due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, he recalled that “to stop using masks, a law must be changed, and that takes time”.

Meanwhile, the health ministry epidemiologist celebrated that the decline in incidence is “slow but continues to remain stable.” The data confirms this: Last weekend, the lowest number of COVID-19 infections and deaths from the disease has been recorded since last summer.

In any case, Simón indicated that there is “significant variability” in this decrease, “not only between the Autonomous Communities, but it is also observed in age groups due to the impact of vaccination on groups already vaccinated “.