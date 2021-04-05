Ferry sinks in Bangladesh: Passenger ship drowned after collision with freighter in Bangladesh, 27 people died – 26 dead as passenger ship sinks after collision with freighter in Bangladesh

Dhaka

At least 27 people were killed when a small passenger ship carrying more than 100 people crashed into a freighter carrying more than 100 people in the Shitlakhya River in Bangladesh. The incident happened on Sunday evening in the Narayanganj district, located about 10 miles southeast of the capital Dhaka. According to information from ‘Dhaka Tribune’, five bodies were found on Sunday and a total of 21 bodies were recovered by the navy, coast guard, fire department and police on Monday.

According to reports, the passenger ship “ML Sabit Al Hasan” sank near the Syedpur coal ghat in the Munshiganj River after colliding with the cargo ship “SKL-3”. Police and eyewitnesses said the freighter fled from there after the collision. Narayanganj deputy commissioner Mustain Bila said a seven-member committee had been formed under the chairmanship of the additional district magistrate to investigate the incident.

He said that the district administration would give 25,000 to 25,000 taka in compensation to the families of the deceased for the cremation of the corpses. The Bangladesh River Transport Authority also formed a four-member committee to investigate the incident. Deepak Chandra Saha, head of the coastal police, confirmed that 50 to 60 people swam to the banks of the river, three of whom were admitted to hospital. Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy director of fire and civil defense services in Narayanganj district, said that due to the storm he was delayed in starting relief and rescue operations. Rescue work is still ongoing.