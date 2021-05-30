FF VII and FF VIII Remastered on Switch for € 24.99 on Amazon – Old Sport Republic

News good plan French Days 2021: FF VII and FF VIII Remastered on Switch for 24.99 € on Amazon Published on May 29, 2021 at 12:09 pm We present the Final Fantasy saga, which shaped entire generations of players with its various episodes has, no more. Square’s most eye-catching adventures include Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VIII, which we find today at the center of a great action related to the French Days 2021!

French Days 2021: where to find the Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Pack on Switch at the best price

To take advantage of an exceptional price, you have to check out Amazon, which is bringing the price of this Nintendo Switch bundle down to € 24.99. This compilation usually sells for $ 39.99 and combines Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered on the same cassette.

Timeless masterpieces

Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VIII are a staple of the J-RPG and offer thrilling adventures that have received critical acclaim. With Cloud Strife in the first and Squall, Rinoa, Quistis and their friends in the second, these experiences promise exciting turn-based battles and particularly well-crafted storylines. Also note that the remastered version of Final Fantasy VIII includes some improvements, including accelerated game speed or the ability to disable random encounters.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Thanks to its three very practical options and its revised models, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is an ideal version to discover or rediscover the Nugget released by SquareSoft 20 years ago. We go through without frustration and without difficulty, on the console as well as on the PC (with more cheating options), with a standard that is certainly worthy but would have benefited from a higher value. We especially think of the sets which are now pretty boring and fuzzy, the 4/3 ratio (on consoles) or even the music we would have liked to have heard in a remastered and re-orchestrated version, a feature that is on unofficial PCs there is Mods and On The Zodiac Age, the remaster of FFXII. Rating: 15/20 We invite you to read our full review of Final Fantasy VIII Remastered for more information on this title.