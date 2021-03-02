Fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi: Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee demands punishment of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia: fiance of journalist Jamal Khashogi demands that Prince of Saudi Arabia be punished

Istanbul

Jamal Khashogi, a journalist killed in Turkey, demanded that Mohammed Bill Salman be sentenced without delay. The US intelligence agency report accused Saudi Crown Prince Salman of giving instructions to kill Khashogi. At the same time, Saudi Arabia has denied this claim. Khashogi wrote columns for the Washington Post and was assassinated inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

‘I already knew the truth, now there should be justice’

Khashogi was engaged to Turkish researcher Hathis Changhis and was called to the Saudi consulate on the pretext of taking documents related to the marriage. Hathis said, “The truth, which was already known, has again surfaced and is now confirmed. This is not enough because the truth is only served when it obtains justice. He responded to the American report.

He demanded that the Biden administration punish MBS in order for Khashogi to obtain justice and prevent such incidents from happening again in the future. Genghis said: “Starting with the Biden administration, there is a need for the whole world to ask whether it is ready to partner with a man whose responsibility for the murder has been proven but he has not been. punished. “

America avoids taking action

In fact, the United States blamed MBS in the report, but MBS’s name is not included in the 76 Saudis who were banned under Khashogi Ban. The 35-year-old prince is extremely powerful in Arabia but the United States does not want to see him on the king’s throne. However, he doesn’t want to spoil his relationship with Arabia. Therefore, he will take action against MBS, which is considered unlikely.

Interestingly, the United States has placed restrictions on former lawmakers, Saudi intelligence chief Ahmed al-Assiri, and the Saudi Royal Guard Rapid Response Force. The RIF is called Tiger Squad or Firqat el-Nemer, which has been blamed for Khashoggi’s murder. The report states: “The Force is charged with defending the crown prince and has previously acted directly against criticism inside and outside the country.”