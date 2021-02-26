FIFA World Cup 2022: The construction of Qatar’s World Cup infrastructure killed more than 6,500 migrant workers: 6,500 foreign workers killed in the past 10 years during the construction of stadiums for the FIFA World Cup FIFA 2022 in Qatar

At least 6,500 foreign workers have died in the past decade as they prepared Qatar to host the FIFA World Cup. The largest number of workers who died came from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. A report claimed that since December 2010, when Qatar was selected for the 22nd FIFA World Cup, around 12 people from those countries have died every week.

The death toll of workers may be more

The Guardian cites government sources in Qatar as saying these people died while building infrastructure for the FIFA World Cup. The report says the death toll among migrant workers could be much higher than that. Because, these figures do not include many countries, including the Philippines and Kenya, where millions of people work in Qatar.

In 10 years, migrant workers have made Qatar a ‘paradise’

In Qatar, around 28 lakh of migrant workers have built 7 new football stadiums in the past 10 years. A new metro, an airport, a highway and even a new city were created to give a feeling of paradise to the world’s most famous sportsmen, in the summer of 2022. Qatar employs around 2 million migrant workers, most of whom live in South Asia, Africa and East Asia.

Workers paid the price for World Cup preparations

For lovers of the sport, the workers who try to bring heaven to earth have been making their own blood and sweat for several years. Millions of workers spent the night in creepy dormitories for people coming to Qatar to enjoy the sport. Officially, Qatar says 37 workers died while working in World Cup stadiums.

Qatar has highest number of migrant workers killed in Gulf countries

Nick McGihan, director of Fairscare Projects, which works for workers’ rights in the Gulf countries, said the deaths of workers in construction work have not been divided according to their work, but it is possible that most of the workers die. building for the World Cup. He said that since 2011, large-scale migrant workers have died in Qatar.