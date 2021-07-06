LETTER SIZE

Fifteen Key Steps to Ensuring Successful Business Diversity and Inclusion Management

The implementation of inclusion policies that meet common objectives fosters innovation and generates efficiency in the organization’s income statement.

What does diversity really mean in the management of companies and institutions? What are we talking about when we talk about diversity and its power to move the world?

Diversity is the very nature of humanity and its management is a critical factor in progress, a resource that must be a fundamental element of a strategy focused on creating inclusive development that brings social and economic benefits. This is the starting point of “The Power of Difference”, a book in which Myrtha B. Casanova analyzes the concept of diversity, its evolution, the cost of non-inclusion and how leading companies manage it.

The Power of Difference offers a corporate implementation model of diversity and inclusion management (D&I) serving as a roadmap and reminder of the process to be followed throughout its implementation.

Managing diversity and inclusion (D&I) in 15 steps

Global Business Strategy: Organizations must maintain a strong commitment to creating a diverse workforce on which to base their sustainability strategy. Company commitment Managing diversity in organizations is a commitment assumed by the management of the company and which affects the behavior of the company as a whole. Outreach An ongoing activity of the head of diversity is to implement awareness programs about the inclusion of people of diverse backgrounds throughout the organization. Communication Internal communication is a constant that must be managed by creating open communication channels for all members of the organization to deal with issues of general interest and personal development. Diversified Workforce: The priority task of an organization should be to fully analyze the profiles of all components of the workforce, and then assess whether the profile of its workforce reflects the profile of its immediate partners. Inclusion: Inclusion management is a fundamental and continuous function of the team in charge of valuing the human factor of the company. Compensation Recognize, not only from a monetary point of view, the contribution of employees is of great value; represents the difference between routine work and participatory work. Innovation Innovation is a direct cause of the diversity of profiles and must be a continuous activity throughout the chain. Time management as a resource Thinking about how to improve employee performance is essential to ensure a sustainable result in the future. Artificial intelligence: replacing people in repetitive jobs requires the development of diverse professional skills and quality in new areas to foster a professional life in the future and that companies can count on the talents that allow them to maintain a competitive position on new markets. Different forms of work: Work systems must be put in place to allow people to manage their time and be able to fulfill their professional, personal and family commitments. Empower the difference We must seek out the common needs of the majority of the members and create an inclusive environment that allows the whole group to function with maximum efficiency. Inclusion: Walls are not the limits of the company. A macro objective is to promote the feeling of belonging of customers, suppliers, administrations, social and economic agents in general. Measure and evaluate The application of this principle guarantees the financial and social efficiency with which the projects are implemented in all areas of the company. Costs of Not Inclusion The costs of not managing diversity inclusion are unacceptable for an organization that wants to maintain a sustainable and leadership position in the turbulent and changing environments of this century.

This book is the result of the experience accumulated over more than 40 years dedicated to the study and implementation of inclusion and diversity policies at the global level. Throughout its pages, you will find references and examples of good practices implemented by companies such as Google, Twitter, IBM, Nestl or Sodexo in many others.

