Fight against corruption calls for six years in prison for Ignacio González for awards associated with Canal Isabel II golf course

Updated: Tuesday, June 29, 2021 6:31 PM

Posted: 29.06.2021 18:30

The anti-corruption prosecution has demanded six years in prison for the former president of the Community of Madrid Ignacio González and four other people involved in the “Lezo conspiracy” concerning the irregular arbitration of the Canal Isabel II golf course and this would presumably have as objective Obtaining illegal commissions through companies close to the former popular leader.

González is assigned two corruption offenses, each punishable by three years in prison. The prosecution also requested an identical sentence for the former director of the Canal de Isabel II Ildefonso de Miguel, for Ignacio González’s brother Pablo Manuel, for his brother-in-law José Juan Caballero and for the partner of the TCT company José Antonio Clemente.

This is stated in the letter to which LaSexta had access: “(For this case) the following penalties should be imposed on each of the accused: for an offense of corruption, penalties of 3 years in prison, the special prohibition of employment or public position for 8 years and a fine of € 400,000 with subsidiary personal liability of 10 months in the event of non-payment and an accessory special prohibition for the exercise of the right of passive suffrage during the time of the sentence ”.

For the other corruption offense “the sentences of 3 years imprisonment, the special prohibition of employment or public office for 8 years and a fine of 150,000 € with subsidiary personal liability of 5 months in the event of non- payment and special accessory prohibition for the exercise of the right of passive suffrage during the term of the sentence ”.

González was arrested and sent to prison in 2017 for irregularities in the attribution of said work on the golf course. The former president of Madrid spent another six months in preventive detention for this cause, and is also dealt with in two other pieces of the Lezo case for which the prosecution is asking for eight and four years in prison for him. Likewise, González appears as a defendant in the Púnica case, in the branch where the alleged irregular financing of the PP of Madrid is being investigated.