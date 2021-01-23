Moscow

The protests have continued since the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Alexei Navleni Airport in Moscow, his rival. On Saturday, hundreds of demonstrators demonstrating in temperatures of minus 50 degrees centigrade were arrested in the capital of Moscow and in eastern Khabarovsk. Police also arrested Navleni’s spokesperson and lawyer. It is said that there are protests in at least 60 cities in Russia to support Alexei Navleni.

Police in action against protesters

Police called on citizens across Russia not to participate in the protests. In areas supported by Navleni, the police called to stay with people. Despite this, a large number of people took to the streets of other cities, including Moscow. Several reports have claimed that mobile networks have also been blocked in parts of Russia, although this has not been officially confirmed.

Navleni was arrested on Sunday

Opposition leader Alexei Navleni was taken into police custody as he disembarked at Moscow airport on Sunday. He was in treatment in Germany after being poisoned last summer and returned home on Sunday. With this decision, President Vladimir Putin is once again facing criticism from Western countries. Several countries, including the United States and France, strongly criticized the Russian government and demanded the release of Navleni soon.

On August 20, Navleni received poison

Navalny, one of the outspoken opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill during a domestic flight on August 20 in Russia. Navalny was brought to Berlin by private air ambulance on August 22, two days after the sick Navalny was airlifted under emergency conditions and treated at the Siberian hospital in Omsak. Subsequent investigations by the Chemical Weapons Disarmament Organization revealed that Navalny had been poisoned by the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

The poison Novichok turns 50

Novichok is the nervous agent of the Soviet Union. The Russian intelligence agency is said to have used it to easily kill its large prey. It was built in the 1960s to 1970s. The poison was created thanks to the Russian fourth-generation chemical poison development program Foliant. The world did not know about this nerve agent until 1990. Russian scientist Dr. Will Mirzanov wrote about this poison in his book State Secrets.