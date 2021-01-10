Filomena conditions the arrival of new vaccines against COVID-19

Publication: Sunday, January 10, 2021 8:49 AM

This Sunday, the government will draw up a plan to ensure the distribution of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine throughout Spain. The passage of storm Filomena also affected the fight against the pandemic, as Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska acknowledged this Saturday.

The Ministries of the Interior and of Health will assess the complicated situation left by the snow and ice on the roads, rains which can complicate the arrival of new doses of the vaccine on Monday and for which Marlaska promises to deploy “all the capacities ”of the security forces.

“Public health is one of the main objectives of all plans; this is what state security forces and organs are for, this is what the EMU is for, so that these essential services continue to be as effective and necessary as necessary, “said Saturday to the media.

In this sense, José Luis Ábalos announced that the Executive is preparing guided convoys that facilitate the arrival of medicines and food to the population. A “traffic jam” that certainly does not help the distribution of a vaccine which, despite an increase in recent days, is still far from an optimal rate of administration.

This was recognized by the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, during his appearance this Friday. “He is reaching an acceptable speed, but still needs to improve,” he said. And is that, according to the last update of data from the Ministry of Health, 37.4% of the doses received were administered, with autonomous communities well above this percentage (Asturias, Galicia, Melilla or Ceuta ) and others very below (Madrid, Cantabria or Extremadura).

It is precisely in Madrid, region with the lowest percentage of vaccines administered, where the storm has discharged with more force. Despite this transport collapse, it has been possible to start immunizing frontline health workers, a decision announced on Friday.

The truth is that the new Pfizer vaccines should arrive on Monday, but the state of communications, especially in the center of the peninsula, makes it doubtful that their arrival is punctual and the window opens on a possible delay.

It will be necessary to wait this Sunday for Interior and Health to define a common strategy to chart the course of the government in the face of this problem, a storm that can affect the timing of the COVID-19 vaccine.