final edition of the apple daily newspaper: Hong Kong final edition of the Apple Daily newspaper sold Record copies: the final edition of the Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily sold a record number of copies

Hong Kong

Long lines of people gathered in Hong Kong early Thursday to purchase the latest print edition of Apple Daily, the latest pro-democracy newspaper. By 8:30 a.m. in most places in Hong Kong, the final edition of Apple Daily had sold a million copies. This newspaper stung the eyes of the Chinese government for many years. After which China arrested its owner making false allegations and then confiscated all of the assets. Each day, 80,000 copies of this newspaper were sold, but on the last day, 1 million copies were sold.

After confiscating the property, the newspaper ceased publication

Apple Daily said it would shut down after Hong Kong police froze its $ 2.3 million assets, raided its office and arrested five editors and senior executives last week. Hong Kong police took the step after accusing the newspaper of colluding with foreign countries to endanger national security.

Apple Daily is a pro-democracy newspaper

Apple Daily is known for its pro-democracy stance. He has often criticized the governments of China and Hong Kong for increasing their control over the city. This is the latest step in the crackdown on dissidents in semi-autonomous Hong Kong after the anti-government protests against China in 2019. In July 2020, China arrested all pro-democracy leaders in Hong Kong on behalf of the law on national security.

China silences voice of protest

The newspaper’s shutdown comes at a time when authorities have stepped up the crackdown on dissidents following the 2019 anti-government protests. The announcement comes as China begins the first trial under a national security law enacted there. almost a year ago.

Apple Daily employee expressed grief

Apple Daily graphic designer Dickson said this is our last day and our last edition, does this show the truth that Hong Kong has started to lose its press freedom and free speech? Why did it have to end like this? Why will there no longer be an Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong?

1 million copies sold on the last day

Associate editor Chan Pui-man told staff in the newsroom on Wednesday night: “You all did a wonderful job. Apple Daily released one million copies for the final edition, compared to the usual 80,000 copies. Pro-democracy media organizations exist online, but it was the only such print newspaper in the city.

People contacted outside the office to show their support

As employees worked on the final version, more than 100 people stood outside the Apple Daily office building in the rain on Wednesday night to show their support, take photos and shout encouraging slogans.

People in long queues bought newspapers

In the early hours of Thursday, residents of Mong Kok in the town began to queue before newspapers even reached the stand. The final version posted a photo of Apple Daily employees waving their hands from the desk to supporters gathered around the building and was accompanied by the caption: “Hong Kong people bid a sad farewell in the rain, we Apple Support Daily.

Britain and Germany also opposed the Chinese move

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Twitter that the National Security Act is being used to restrict freedom and punish dissidents. German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebar called the newspaper’s closure “a blow to press freedom in Hong Kong”.