Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS4, price omnislash – Old Sport Republic

News good plan French Days: Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS4, Omnislash at the prices Published on May 27th, 2021 at 7:54 pm

Learn more about Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake is the remake of Final Fantasy VII. The player is still playing Cloud, a former soldier who joined the Avalanche terrorist group. The latter tries to thwart the Shinra’s plans and eventually fights with Sephiroth. Anagund’s review of Final Fantasy VII Remake is a real gem that deserves your full attention, whether you made the original or not. He sublimates a scenario and a universe already known for its incredible depth by offering scenes with particularly strong emotions and showing his characters in a new light. It’s beautiful to cry, has one of the best combat systems of this generation and a very high staging that offers an incredible introduction that ends in apotheosis with some revelations in the final part that will surprise even the fans. His soundtrack is so epic that it tied us to the controller for a good fifty hours and there is no doubt that we will continue to talk about music for years to come. While its linear structure and lack of additional content can frustrate some, and despite an aftermath more painful than funny, Final Fantasy VII Remake is without a doubt one of the best games of the past few years and we look forward to the adventure continuing. To learn more about the game, you can read the full review. French Days: do not miss any offer of the event By Matt_Clank, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP