Finally if there would be Surface Pro 8 with Intel i3 – Microsofters

The countdown to the Surface Pro 8’s launch has begun and, as has happened in the past, the rumors were imprecise. At the time, we reported that it wouldn’t happen with processors lower than Intel Core i5, however, it looks like it will. The first dealers are also offering a new entry-level model equipped with a Core i3 chip.

Microsoft still won’t get rid of Intel Core i3s on the Surface Pro 8

The new 2 in 1 device that was recently disclosed in the first lists of authorized resellers in versions with Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 processors. At first no basic model could be found, but now it has changed. According to the information available, a variant is again planned, delivered with Intel Core i3.

The specific variant of this Intel Core i3 is unknown. But nevertheless, there is something positive, it seems that the minimum RAM of Surface Pro devices will be 8 GB.

The days of four GB of RAM in base models are probably over

That means Microsoft is giving the cheaper Surface Pro 8 tablet, at least as far as we know it so far, enough memory for most users. The 4 GB of RAM seemed scarce in addition for a device that cherishes the suffix “PRO”.

In addition to the eight gigabytes of memory, the supposed base version of the Surface Pro 8 should of course also contain a 128 GB SSD. At the moment, only one version with Wi-Fi is known, which would put LTE in the i5 or i7 models.

Microsoft is expected to officially unveil the Surface Pro 8 in January alongside the Laptop 4. Both devices represent a new generation, but basically “only” receive a specification update for the latest Intel and AMD processors. Therefore, the design will likely remain unchanged.