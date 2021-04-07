Finally we can buy the brand new Razer Blade and Book in Spain

We have told you about Razer many times. This firm dedicated to gaming peripherals has grown steadily, but it also has laptops called Blade and Book which were not available with the Spanish keyboard. Now we can finally enjoy these laptops with the Spanish keyboard layout.

Yesterday, the arrival in the Spanish market of the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop line was announced, powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics. Similar to the Razer Book laptop, with the World’s thinnest 13.4-inch display, powered by the powerful 11th generation Intel Core processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. These laptops come with a fully Spanish keyboard layout, which will delight any user looking to use their linguistic characters.

Razer Blade and Razer Book officially arrive in Spain

The peripheral firm bets on our country and presents the Razer Book and Blade in Spain. Now this is changing the way of playing with the new Razer laptops available in our country.

“Over the years, Razer has built a legacy of delivering the highest performing gaming laptops to the delight of our fans around the world,” said Ignacio Suñé, vice president of marketing and sales for the company. . “The arrival of this new line of Razer Blade laptops in Spain comes at an optimal time, as the Spanish market will find the most suitable option for advanced users, professional gamers and creatives.”

For added convenience, the new Razer Book and Blade 15 range come with a full-layout Spanish keyboard, so these familiar characters are available and users will be sure to use the tilde or our Ñ function when typing. capture.

We remind you that the Razer Book is designed so that content creators can edit videos and prepare almost any type of content. Its design is more discreet but its power is still overwhelming. With 11th generation Intel processors and Iris Xe graphics. It can be found from 1699 €.

While the Razer Blade is a beast designed to play anywhere. With new generation processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 graphics as well as an UltraHD OLED screen with a frequency of 60 Hz. A team designed to give everything while playing and which starts at a price of 1799 €. Both teams are already available in PCComponentes.