finance BerriUp entrepreneurs with up to 250,000

ELKARGI is committed to entrepreneurship: financing BerriUp entrepreneurs with up to 250,000

ELKARGI remains determined to support the entire commercial fabric in order, through collaboration, to be able to face the difficult economic situation we are going through. In particular, to be close to newly created small companies which, despite a strong growth potential and an innovative base, encounter significant difficulties in the financial market. This is the fundamental reason why an agreement was concluded with the business accelerator BerriUp, for the financing of projects in their initial phase.

Thanks to this collaboration agreement signed by the CEO of ELKARGI, Zenn Vzquez and the director of BerriUp, Patricia Casado, ELKARGI will facilitate the financing of Startups and newly created companies, from Euribor + 0.75%. and up to € 250,000 per project. In addition, it will do so over a period of up to 7 years, providing all new high-performance companies with the accelerator the necessary guarantee to boost their innovation projects in the long term.

Patricia Casado considers that “it is a very relevant alliance and it is especially for all the projects which arrive at our accelerator. And I underline this precisely because of the importance that a financial agent of the relevance of ELKARGI must decide to support startups through this agreement. It is undoubtedly an unbeatable opportunity to foster the development of new businesses, ”he said.

For his part, Zenn Vzquez reaffirmed the position of ELKARGI “as a financial ally of companies, of the self-employed but also of entrepreneurs. Being close to your financial needs is part of our reason for being. This agreement will allow us to deepen our mutual knowledge, which will benefit the entrepreneurial fabric as a whole as it increases its funding possibilities and, in turn, will result in the creation of new jobs, so needed at the moment ”.

BerriUp has opened registration for the 12th edition of its acceleration program until December 13, through which the selection of newly created projects currently on the market will be made. The selected projects, born with the difficulty of this global crisis, will be able to benefit from these advantageous financing conditions.

In six years, BerriUp has helped launch 28 businesses, creating more than 80 jobs. ELKARGI, in recent years, has funded more than 100 entrepreneurial projects through its new division specializing in newly created projects.

