‘Finance for Mortals’ Closes Year By Providing Financial Education To Over 60,000 People

The Santander Financial Institute (SANFI), Banco Santander and the University of Cantabria promote the “Finance for Mortals” program with the aim of promoting inclusion and financial literacy in society.

BY RRHHDigital, 5:30 p.m. – January 15, 2021



Banco Santander continues to support financial inclusion as part of its responsible banking program. Its goal is to financially empower 10 million people around the world between 2019 and 2025 through three key lines of action:

Help the unbanked to access basic financial services Offer specific and tailor-made products for those with low income or financial difficulties Build resilience through financial education.

In the latter area, the entity promotes in Spain, with the Santander Financial Institute (SANFI) and the University of Cantabria, one of the most successful and nationally recognized programs, “ Finance for Mortals ”

Financial and economic culture for social inclusion

Despite the initial difficulties derived from the covid-19 pandemic for carrying out face-to-face sessions, “Finance for Mortals” (FxM) closed 2020 with a significant participation. The program provided financial education to 65,129 people by teaching financial concepts to the most financially vulnerable groups to help them make the best decisions on how to manage their resources and thus contribute to the safety and security of their finances. .

The aim of the program is to bring those who need it to a better understanding of current financial and economic culture with a clear inclusive goal. In this sense, one of the strategic axes that FxM has developed during this year has been the renewal of its website, with the incorporation and updating of content, tools and functionalities in order to continue to provide financial education for all. Thanks to this effort, accelerated by the needs related to the pandemic, the official website of the program received 519,000 visits and ends 2020 with more than 34,000 followers on its social networks.

FxM’s training work has been achieved through the work of 146 volunteer trainers from Banco Santander, responsible for giving financial education sessions to different groups.

For this year 2021, the program is already working on the generation of new content of interest in multimedia format for all audiences, in addition to the establishment of various free courses and certifications in financial education, as well as on the renewal of its Highly Asked Financial Literacy Question & FxM Challenge Answer.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital