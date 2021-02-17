Financial Action Task Force: Pakistan to remain on FATF terrorist financing gray list, Know Imran Khan Islamic Terrorism Plan: Imran Khan’s Pakistan to remain on FATF gray list until June

Strong points:

Pakistan will remain on the FATF gray list until June 2021: Pakistan has yet to meet many conditions regarding Imran terrorism, which is trying to get off the gray list in February at the Islamabad meeting

Pakistan, which cultivates terrorism, remains to be seen further. Pakistan has already been graylisted for such misdeeds by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global body that monitors terrorist financing. Now, experts say that despite Imran Khan’s million attempts, his country won’t be able to get out until June. Let us know that these days Pakistan is trying to mobilize the support of member countries to get off the FATF gray list with the help of their ever green country, Pakistan and Turkey.

FATF meeting to resume from February 21

FATF plenary and working group meetings are scheduled for Paris from February 21-26. Pakistan’s position in the “gray” list will likely be decided at these meetings. Pakistan was placed on the FATF’s “ gray ” list in June 2018 and given a deadline to address global concerns by implementing 27 questions. The countries on the gray list are those with the highest risk of terrorist financing and money laundering.

Pakistan will remain on the gray list

The FATF concluded at its digital plenary meeting in October last year that Pakistan will remain on this list until February 2021 because it fails to meet six key obligations. These include taking action against two of India’s most wanted terrorists – Maulana Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed.

Pakistan is now preparing for June meeting

According to a report in the Express Tribune newspaper, although Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed optimism about the outcome of the next FATF meeting, officials acknowledged that Pakistan would remain on the gray list at least until at least. in June. However, he said that before the FATF meeting, Pakistan was trying to garner support from member countries of the body. A senior Pakistani official quoted the report as saying that if consensus is reached among member countries, it could help Pakistan get off the list by June of this year.

Verdict: Pakistan will remain on FATF gray list, Imran Khan will have to see and bad days

What will be the effect if Pakistan remains in the gray list

If Pakistan remains on the gray list even at this FATF meeting, then its economic situation can only get worse. Pakistan will also struggle to secure financial support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the European Union. The situation of Pakistan which already lives in the state of Bengali will worsen. Pakistan can also obtain financial assistance from other countries. Because no country wants to invest in an economically unstable country.

The FATF meeting has started, what will be the effect if Pakistan remains on the “gray list”?

Debt of $ 15 billion in the current fiscal year

Pakistani finance ministry sources told “The Express Tribune” that in fiscal year 2020-2021, out of about $ 15 billion in external debt, about $ 10 billion was used to repay the debt. maturing. This amount is in addition to the interest payment. According to the news, the remaining amount will be part of the country’s external public debt, which reached $ 86.4 billion (6.5 lakh crore rupees in Indian rupees) by the end of March this year.