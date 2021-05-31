Financial Analytics Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2027 – The Orator

The research and analysis conducted in Financial Analytics Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Financial Analytics industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Financial Analytics Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Financial Analytics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.76 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 15.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.09% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased levels of transformations for AI which has resulted in higher demand for analytical systems from various end-users.

Financial analytics is a technology which provides various analytical systems and software services to organisations, analysing, management and insights into their financial and operational data. This technology helps in the overhaul of operations by providing valuable insights and suggestions which help in driving the growth of an organization.

Market Drivers:

Increased demand for data-evident and predictive analytics systems in the financial industries which is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Growth in adoption of these services due to the need for reduced workload and planning of budgets; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Increased levels of regulations and standardizations posed by the authorities regarding the financial transactions and the market; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Concerns regarding privacy of data and cyberattacks with these systems is one of the major factors restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Financial Analytics Market

By Type Database Management Systems (DBMS) Analysis & Reporting Data Integration Tools Others

By Component Solutions Financial Function Analytics Financial Market Analytics Services Managed Services Professional Services Support & Maintenance Deployment & Integration Consulting

By Application Wealth Management Capital Management Asset Liability Management Investment Management Others Governance, Risk & Compliance Management Credit & Market Risk Management Governance & Compliance Management Financial Forecasting & Budgeting Cash Flow Analytics Revenue Prediction Customer Management Customer Experience Analytics Customer Profitability Analytics Transaction Monitoring Claim Management Fraud Detection & Prevention Stock Management Debt Management Equity Management Others

By Deployment Model

By Organization Size Large Enterprises Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industrial Vertical Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) Manufacturing & Automotive Retail & E-Commerce Telecommunications & IT Transportation & Logistics Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Energy & Utilities Government Others

By Geography North America South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Oracle announced that they had collaborated with Blue Prism to develop a new integration system which will reportedly help in automation of agreement with various compliances, provide solutions and report any financial crimes. This system will significantly expand the capabilities of detection and investigation of any suspicious activities in any financial organizations.

In January 2019, SAP SE announced the launch of their new financial product termed as “S/4HANA”, a subledger which provides a centralised system for management of data from financial and operational businesses in organizations, resulting in enhanced efficiency and accounting systems with higher transparency.

Competitive Analysis

Global financial analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of financial analytics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the financial analytics market are Oracle; IBM Corporation; Google; Domo, Inc.; Fair Isaac Corporation; Birst, Inc.; SAP SE; TIBCO Software Inc.; SAS Institute Inc.; GoodData Corporation; Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.; Teradata; ALTERYX, INC.; QlikTech International AB; Information Builders; Hitachi Vantara Corporation; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited; Rosslyn Analytics; Microsoft; HARMAN International and TABLEAU SOFTWARE.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Financial Analytics market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Financial Analytics market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Financial Analytics market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Financial Analytics market.

