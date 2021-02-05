Find out about the measures that Madrid city council is promoting in terms of public employment with Savia

Savia hosts digital meeting Modernizing Public Employment: Theory and Practice at Madrid City Hall

How does Madrid City Hall attract talent? What profiles are they? What about the massive retirement to be experienced in the years to come? Here are some of the questions that will be answered during the virtual event in Savia. and the digital communication coordinator of the City of Madrid



BY RRHHDigital, 04:15 – 05 February 2021



Next Monday, February 8 at 4.30 p.m., Savia is organizing the digital meeting “Modernizing public employment: theory and practice at Madrid City Hall”. Go online to find out what is at stake in this municipality in terms of public employment and the measures it is implementing to attract new profiles and resize its workforce, of around 27,000 employees. Participation is free, prior registration via a form.

Antonio Sanchez, Director General of Human Resources Planning, and Scar Corts, Digital Communication Coordinator, both from Madrid City Hall, will participate in this digital meeting. From a theoretical and practical point of view, they will share the professionalization plan of their employment model in which the consistory has immersed itself.

Public employment reform is an inexcusable issue for public administration and Madrid City Hall is no exception. The challenges it faces are similar to those of the rest of local governments (excessive bureaucracy, lack of digitization, outdated selective systems or generational change), and the pandemic has accelerated the need to address them. If you register, you will know first-hand the experience of this consistory, an inspiring reference for other public bodies.

