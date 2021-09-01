find out how and when to celebrate, how to get there and all the surprises we have in store for you

The HR Innovation Summit 2021 is here: find out how and when to celebrate, how to attend and all the surprises we have in store for you

The countdown is drawing to a close. After months and months of hard work, there are only three weeks left before the big day, the big meeting place for HR and the business world: the HR Innovation Summit. On September 23, the Cercle des Beaux-Arts de Madrid will become the epicenter of innovation applied to the labor and business sector and will welcome speakers of the highest international prestige such as Neil Harbisson, Bisila Bokoko, Juan Verde or Raquel Roca .

The fourth edition of the HR Innovation Summit will be very, very special. And it is that after a year and a half full of worries, setbacks, limits and a very grim reality due to the coronavirus pandemic, Congress arrives to kick off the new reality, because it is the first major event in the sector to take place in person. That is, a much more limited presence than it was years ago due to the security restrictions that Congress undoubtedly must have.

If you still have questions about what the HR Innovation Summit is, when and where it will be held and how to get there, we will give you all the answers. To find!

What is the HR Innovation Summit?

The HR Innovation Summits, the benchmark congress on HR and business innovation which has three editions. It is an event composed of different round tables, conferences, dialogues and individual speeches during which topics such as applied innovation in companies and at work, technology, occupational health, leadership, equality, workers’ compensation, diversity and inclusion. , sustainability, teleworking, new ways of working and communicating, the employer brand or future work trends.

When will it take place?

The HR Innovation Summit will be held on Thursday 23 September from 9:30 am to 7:30 pm. This is a one day event.

Where will it be held?

The HR Innovation Summit 2021 will take place at the Circulo de Bellas Artes in Madrid. Despite its face-to-face nature, this year, due to the exceptional situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, participation will be limited to 300 participants while the congress will be streamed for the whole world.

How can I participate?

To attend the HR Innovation Summit, you have two options:

Face-to-face entry: with the presence pass, in addition to all the presentations, conferences, discussion tables and contributions from major international experts, you will also be able to experience the HR Innovation Summita through an innovative experience zone and its various corners of pleasure , disconnection, aperitif … Of course, the network is not lacking and, after many months without being able to speak face to face, you will have the opportunity to ‘bump’ your elbows and fists and you will be able to chat with the professionals in the sector. Be careful, this is a very limited and exclusive entry … so hurry up! Virtual ticket: this pass gives you the opportunity to attend almost all of the HR Innovation Summit conferences and discussion tables as well as many surprises such as the HR Talk Room, where you can chat with speakers and ask them questions, such as a virtual card so you don’t miss anything from the congress experience area.

Bonus track: Who will attend the congress?

No, we don’t forget. Do you want to find out who will be the keynote speakers at the RH Innovation Summit? Neil Harbisson, Bisila Bokoko, Juan Verde, Raquel Roca, Pau Garca Mil, Pilar Llcer, Enrique Snchez … and the famous journalist Teresa Viejo. Discover all the speakers of the HR Innovation Summit!

About the HR Innovation Summit

ElHR Innovation Summits, the benchmark congress on HR and business innovation, is being held for the fourth year at the Circulo de Bellas Artes in Madrid. It is organized by RRHHDigital and has a face to face format with different conferences, discussion tables and contributions from major speakers and national or international experts. In addition, the event includes two areas: the Fernando de Rojas theater, where most of the content takes place, and the experiential area, with corners created by and for the enjoyment of the participants.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with current health measures and protocols, this event will be limited to a maximum capacity of 300 participants in person, which makes this fourth edition of the HR Innovation Summit a very exclusive congress. Additionally, the conference will be televised and broadcast worldwide so that no one anywhere in the world misses a single detail of the most anticipated and disruptive event in business and HR.

A congress that counts, for another year, with EY as main sponsor, and the institutional support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors. In addition, Aon, Cabify (Official Mobility Sponsor), Cigna, Hastee, Infojobs, Personio and The Adecco Group participate as Gold Sponsors, and Nationale-Nederlanden and Sodex only as Silver Sponsors. As a Bronze sponsor, the congress has the support of Gympass, Grow-Ing, ncipy, Nawaiam, TherapyChatyVertis.Mini Madrides, the official vehicle of an event that also has the collaboration of companies such as Pluria, FrutalityoBarn de Salamanca, among others. event communication agency and Events the official technology provider.

Do you want to be part of the 4.0 revolution?

