Find out how committed workers are to companies

Through its Observatory for the Prevention of Occupational Risks (observaPRL), the Institute for Safety and Well-being at Work (ISBL) is launching its 1st observatory on organizational commitment.

While there is not yet enough information available to determine how the coronavirus will ultimately influence people, businesses, and society in general, I do know that we can assess, with great precision and accuracy, how organizations approach a problem. situation like the current one thanks to the human resources policies that apply. The policies, which by influencing the commitment of its employees from the perception they have of it, will influence the evolution of the company in the short term.

Companies, through their most important leaders, demand the commitment of their workers and they want to “experience” the commitment that their organization claims to have with them.

Without a doubt, we are living a litmus test for all those organizations that claim to be committed to the satisfaction, good climate and happiness of their employees.

Thus, from the Institute for Safety and Well-being at Work (ISBL), in collaboration with the company Executives On Go and in line with the most innovative proposals and the continuous improvement of company management, we propose to study organizational commitment based on its 3C-5S Model (commitment management model). A solution that has been developed with a global and strategic approach in the belief that what cannot be measured and quantified does not contribute to it. The 3C-5S model allows us to enter a continuous improvement process (Deming cycle), in which there is room: measurement, improvement plans and performance evaluation.

Just as the economic management of the company uses a budget to set its objectives, why not do the same with the perception that employees have of HR policies and their level of commitment? Budget, set objectives, define policies and improvement plans, based on the results obtained, validate their effectiveness and modify those that have not proved to be adequate, which ultimately leads to a better employee experience and a better brand image.

To know the perception that employees have of the people management policies applied by the organization in a crisis situation such as the one in which we live, to help to understand how these contribute to the commitment of the worker to his company. As a result, you can also figure out what can be done so that your commitment doesn’t suffer. In particular, reference is made to “management style” policies; “Corporate communication and recognition”; “Professional training”; and “retribution,” which is what any organization can handle and impact this type of engagement.

From the workers’ point of view, people management policies end up being perceived by two main mediators: the boss himself, with his particular managerial style; and general management, embodied in the implementation of said policies.

This study will materialize as the first of another, which will be carried out on an annual basis (panel-type survey) and which will make it possible to know how the referenced parameters change: employee engagement in their organization, and their perception of policies. . commented.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital