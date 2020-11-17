Find out how technology can have a positive impact on your business and human resource management

While a few years ago, when we were talking about the role of the human resources manager, we did it from a more administrative point of view, now the role of the person responsible for people management has become more strategic. His importance within the company has increased as has his responsibility for business results. And this relevance continues to grow in the age of the coronavirus.

Technology is closely linked to this rise in the figure of the HR manager in the company. And it is that digital transformation has reached the people management sector to facilitate the work of its leaders, help them in their role and optimize their results. We’re talking about technology, artificial intelligence, data analysis … in short, how digitization benefits human resource management.

We’ll talk about all of this in the webinar “ Boosting the business through technology: This is how AI helps the HR director humanize the work ”, hosted by Oracle and HR Digital, in which leading people management experts and digital world will analyze how digital transformation has affected human resources and detail the benefits that technology brings to the sector.

For this we will have Juan Salas, director of HCM business development from Oracle; Ricardo Tejero, Director of HR efficiency and change management at Leroy Merlin; Manuel Asensio, CHRO of Carlson Wagonlit Spain; and Enrique Escalante, Director of People and Talents of the Havas Group for Spain and Portugal, experts from large companies in the management of human resources and the digital world, who will give their point of view on the role of technology in their sector. All this in a debate moderated by Ana Toro, editor-in-chief of RRHHDigital.

The virtual meeting will take place on Thursday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and you can register by clicking here.

