LETTER SIZE

Find out how the profile of the Spanish opponent has evolved in 2021

The median age rose to 39 in 2020, while opponents under 25 have also increased

BY RRHHDigital, 1:30 p.m. – January 28, 2021



In the current context of COVID-19 and in the face of the employment uncertainty facing the company, many, since the start of 2020, have been considering opposing it, also driven by the increase in public employment in Spain. The first online platform for the preparation of opponents in Spain, OpositaTest, claims to have experienced an increase in registrations, between 30% and 50% depending on the opposition, compared to January 2020.

In view of these results, the online platform published the II Radiography of the Spanish opponent. A survey of more than 5,000 candidates for public employment who seeks to know the profile of the new opponent who has left an atypical 2020.

Majority profile: adult woman who makes opposition compatible with work or caring for family members

The study found the profile of the opponent in Spain according to:

Genre. The opposing profile is that of women, 82% of the total questioned, against 18% of men. The average age rises in 2020 from 34 to 39 years. The largest age group, with 48%, is between 26 and 35 years old (33% in 2019); followed by the section between 36 and 50, with 31% (48% in 2019). The youngest, under 25 represent 14% (4% in 2019) and those over 50 represent 7% (13% in 2019). The young opponents increase, while the older ones decrease. Age. Regarding the age of opponents by autonomous community, there are few differences compared to the national average of 39 years. The youngest opponent on average is Andalusian (38) and oldest Madrid (41). In the Valencian Community and in Galicia, the average age is 40 years. The autonomous community. The communities with the highest number of candidates interviewed are Andalusia with 28%, the Community of Madrid 18% and the Valencian Community 10%. The occupation of opponents. 39% of candidates say opposing is their main commitment, while in 2019 there was 55%. 61% say they make the preparation for the competition compatible with work (42%), caring for relatives (16%) or other studies (2%). Aspirations of the opponent The results of the study indicate that 27% aspire to a post in the Ministry of Justice, 24% in independent posts and 17% in general administration. The others, and with lower percentages, aspire to be part of the Ministry of Finance, local places, universities, followed by the health sector, the Ministry of the Interior, the state security forces, among others. others, among the more than 100 oppositions that meet on his platform OpositaTest. Preparation time. Regarding preparation time, the most numerous opponents are those who prepare between 1 and 2 years (37%), followed by those who have been preparing for less than a year (29%), between 2 and 4 years (24 %), and those who have been in court for more than 4 years (10%). If we take into account that the preparation time is linked to the harshness of the opposition, judges and prosecutors take the cake, given that 71% of those questioned applying for these oppositions exceed 2 years, against 35.1% on average. Simply put, it doubles the proportion of people who, on average, need this time to complete their dedication as an opponent. In addition, 37.4% of respondents who study for judges and prosecutors have been competing for more than four years, compared to 10.3% of all typologies analyzed.

Opponents choose online training

In one year, opponents who claim to use an online tool have increased by 20%, from 16% to 36%, those who prepare on their own have also increased by 10% and those who prepare in person for the academy or with a coach, going from 51% in 2019 to 18% in 2020. Among the users of an online tool, 30% are devoted exclusively to the opposition while 49% make it compatible with a job.

Jonathan Garca, co-founder and CEO of OpositaTest.com says that “we have a community of over 500,000 male and female opponents. We receive many new registrations from new opponents and more veteran opponents, all looking for an online tool, specialized and experienced in digital support, which can accompany them in the process, and particularly effective in preparation since, thanks to technology, we have managed to optimize results and study time. “

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital

SEND YOUR COMMENT