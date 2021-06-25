10% of talents are considered big stars for their company: find out how to assess employee performance and potential

With teleworking, one of the trends that has consolidated in the field of people management in companies is the assessment of people to identify their talents. What has traditionally been called performance appraisal (periodic reviews to assess the employee’s trajectory) has shifted from a simple measurement to a more modern approach that aims to help the employee develop their talent and to grow up at work. “In fact, the concept of development or performance evolution interviews is increasingly used, as opposed to the traditional conception of an evaluation for the simple purpose of ‘measuring’ performance and obtaining an assessment. note ”, defends Jos Enrique Garca, managing director of Human team.

Based on the study of more than 10,000 assessments carried out by Equipo Humano in the last year, in which different models of talent management have been analyzed to find trends or models of success.

“Having a good model for managing talent is the key to organizations’ strategies. It has been shown that measuring performance for the simple purpose of obtaining a score for each worker is not effective: it is necessary to be able to define the talent of each worker, but to be able to group them in such a way as to allow the design of performance plans. action or routes for all people. , according to their different talents and evolutions ”, underlines Garca.

For Human Team, the Nine Grid Box model offers an excellent response to this reality. This model is based on the evaluation not only of the performance carried out by an employee, but also incorporates the evaluation of the potential that can be realized in the future, in such a way that it looks both to the past and to the future. the future. “This allows us to know what each person will be able to achieve if we support them in their development and to define which actions will be the most effective to manage the talents of the company. This template offers nine quadrants or routes that help categorize the talents of the organization, providing clear guidelines for the decisions that need to be made in the people realm. “Once the profile sought by each company has been defined, it must be able to assess in which quadrant each person is located and act accordingly. The data tells us that only 10% of workers are considered Top Talent by their companies ”.

All this analysis is carried out via the iCloud Talent Management software called Talent, designed and configured by Equipo Humano since 2017, from a talent management perspective.

However, as this analysis shows, measuring talent is just the start. The work of the human space must mark the lines of action that managers must follow, who are those who really manage to develop the talent of their employees. The development of leadership or technical development routes, personalized action plans, promotions or job changes, improvements or salary variables are some of the most frequent actions derived from a process of talent assessment. However, it is increasingly common to shorten the period between assessment processes, especially among people who are in the key quadrants and who require ongoing support and monitoring. “In the case of people with low performance and potential, it is recommended to carry out a follow-up after three months to assess whether the defined action plans have been achieved and what their result has been; The same should be done with Top Talent people, to ensure that their talent is showcased and to avoid the leakage or loss of this key talent ”.

Thus, the human team recommends changing the talent management model towards a continuous and dynamic process throughout the year. “The companies which obtain the best results are those which combine a progressive follow-up of their collaborators, at different times and with different objectives at each stage of the process. It’s not about evaluating the same thing every three months, but about achieving a culture of continuous improvement through talent management ”.

