Find out how to book office jobs and minimize the risk of contagion in the midst of a pandemic

EVENTELLING creates an APP for booking office jobs and integrates it with the workday recording

EVENTELLING creates a new PC and APP module so that company employees can free up their workspace on days when they are not going to the office for telecommuting or vacations. The EVENTELLING module aims to reduce office costs and increase employee safety.



BY RRHHDigital, 02:45 – 01 December 2020



Eventelling has developed a new module available to employees from PC and from APP, which aims to optimize office space and maximize security in the management of COVID-19. By taking into account the new teleworking regulations, employees will be able to free up or reserve space in their office from their PC or mobile, optimizing the occupation of spaces.

The solution has been integrated into the recording of working hours and into the carsharing and parking space optimization modules. These three modules directly contribute to maximizing worker safety by creating a safe and frictionless workstation support flow.

Additionally, if companies test positive for COVID-19, they can trace who the affected employee has been with and perform the appropriate PCR.

Eventellin is an expert company in the development of mobile solutions for human resources and sponsor of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors.

