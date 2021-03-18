Find out how to define a skills and professional development model, hand in hand with Endalia

Find out how to define a skills and professional development model, hand in hand with Endalia

Endalia, a company specializing in talent and people management through consulting, software outsourcing and human resources, will organize a webinar on March 25 entitled: “How to define a skills and professional development model?”, Taught by Esmeralda Aleixandre, Commercial Director of Endalia with extensive experience in the field.

The webinar, which will be free and live, is aimed particularly at human resources professionals and profiles in positions of responsibility. The session will focus on providing a broad and practical view on the design and implementation of a competency and professional development model in an organization. And, of course, the impact of a good talent model at the organizational level, boosting employee and company performance.

The content of the webinar will be as follows:

Talent development model. Roles and professional routes. Skills, individual development plan and assessment of potential. Skills deployment and management and development tools.

Thus, the main objectives of this webinar are that after the session, participants have a broad and practical view on the key points of a skills and development plan in an organization. They will be able to apply the knowledge acquired to their specific cases to design or rethink their talent development models. Likewise, they will learn the advantages and impact of a good talent development model, as well as the appropriate tools to manage its process and its deployment in a company.

Click here to register for the free webinar

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital