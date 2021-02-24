Find out how to design the best management by objectives strategy in your organization

Find out how to design the best management by objectives strategy in your organization

Endalia, a company specializing in the management of talents and people through human resources consulting, software and outsourcing, will organize a webinar on March 4 entitled: “How to design the best management strategy by objectives?”, Who will be taught by Esmeralda Aleixandre, Commercial Director of Endalia with extensive experience in talent and people management

The webinar, which will be free and live, is aimed particularly at human resources professionals and professionals in positions of responsibility. The session will focus on providing a broad and practical view on the key points of management by objectives in an organization. And, of course, how a good performance model impacts at the organizational level, increasing employee and company performance.

The content of the webinar will be as follows:

Management model and process by objectives. How to design a model of objectives aligned with business strategy. Recommendations for establishing, monitoring and evaluating objectives. Management tools by objectives.

Thus, the main objectives of this webinar are that the participants have a broad and practical vision of the key points of management by objectives in an organization. They will be able to apply the knowledge acquired to their particular cases, design or redesign their DpO models. Likewise, they will know the benefits derived from DpO and its impact at the organizational level, promoting performance. Finally, they will see digital trends and management tools by objectives.

Click here to register for the free webinar “How to design the best management strategy by objectives?”

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital