Find out how to find and retain talent in startups, with Lingokids

Today, the startup ecosystem is an essential axis of job creation, and although many are led by very young entrepreneurs, the professional profiles they require are increasingly senior. Finding and retaining highly qualified talent, especially in the most technological fields, has become a challenge for them, which they try to achieve with attractive working conditions and a motivating proposition on a personal and professional level. This is the case with Lingokids, which currently has 21 open positions for engineers, data scientists, developers and other senior professional profiles.

This company, specializing in English content for young children, tripled its international growth in 2020, and now has more than 25 million families around the world using its application. Born in 2016, today it is considered one of the benchmark startups in Spain (last year, LinkedIn was selected for its Top 10 most promising startups), and its positive evolution is largely due to its firm commitment to talent and diversity as a fundamental factor for innovation and development.

“Diversity, in the full breadth of the word, is the best stimulus for innovation. This is why at Lingokids, we seek talent regardless of gender, age, origin or background, and we strive to create an inspiring work environment that allows each person to unleash their ingenuity and creativity. In addition, to attract the best, we offer an attractive salary and social benefits, such as medical insurance for flexible remuneration, free language courses and subsidized training, among other benefits ”, explains Leticia Castro, People Manager & Business culture.

The startup is committed to teleworking and flexibility

An additional advantage offered by the company as an identity since its creation, and which it has consolidated over the years as a differential value which reinforces its employee-centric policy, is the possibility of working remotely, so that geographic location is not a determining factor. . “Candidates, like any of our employees, can live anywhere in Spain, and even in Europe, but they must demonstrate a high level of efficiency, leadership and autonomy to value their experience, with an open and transparent vision, in addition to sharing our values ​​and, of course, meeting all the technical requirements of the position, ”says Leticia Castro.

Lingokids forecasts are to hire up to 30 new professionals during this year 2021. Currently, the jobs offered correspond mainly to senior engineering profiles: from a position of Tech Lead to Full Stack development experts , Backend (RoR).), React Native mobile technology or data. You are also looking for a data scientist and someone responsible for data science and analysis in this field. In addition, there are several vacancies in the areas of marketing, content and human resources. Currently, the Lingokids team is made up of around 100 people of almost 20 nationalities, and the average age is 33 to 34 years old.

