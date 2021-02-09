Find out how to improve employee financial well-being with Accrual

Why can’t a person access the part of the salary they already earned from their job if they need it?

Fernando Cabello-Astolfi and Alberto Molpeceres asked themselves this question, which resulted in the creation of Accrual: the on-demand salary tool that allows your workers to have the money they have already earned with their efforts when they need it.

The economic problems of workers

Lack of cash is a real problem that many workers often face. In Spain alone, around 2 million euros are requested per year in microloans and almost twice as many people are left in the red at any given time.

This problem of financial stress appears in many families and the most immediate solutions are abusing interests and increasing their debt. Like, for example, quick credits or credit cards.

In this situation, creating a fair and beneficial solution for people has always been the priority of the entire Accrual team. We believe that everyone should have their money when they need it, and getting it is our goal.

Salary on demand, an advantage for workers

People’s needs have changed. Receiving the salary only once a month no longer solves the problems most families face. We have become accustomed to an immediacy in our daily life that is not yet reflected in something as important as the way we collect our payroll.

How is it possible that we can buy the sofa on a Saturday night without being able to access the money that is already ours? Why can we enjoy almost all the content on our mobile, but we can’t load it?

Invoicing at the end of the month is a well-established habit in our country, but many other countries already pay their wages weekly or bi-weekly and, according to the SDWORX study on “Payroll: highly valued, poorly optimized” 2 in 3 workers take an interest in pay on demand.

With Accrual, workers can have the money they have earned through their efforts. The one that suits them for the days they have already worked, when they want.

Fernando Cabello-Astolfi affirms that: “this part of the salary is in fact a service already rendered, preventing him from having hidden a paternalistic vision of the system, which has always thought that people do not know how to manage themselves”.

With pay-on-demand, people are able to manage their money as they are most interested in and meet their cash needs independently and freely, without having to ask anyone for their money.

This financial well-being is what we want to offer our users. The ability to decide and take control of your salary. We offer you the flexibility to collect your payroll and that’s why we offer you a new tool to learn how to manage your finances.

A simple and intuitive solution

Accrual is an innovative social benefit. An on-demand wage solution that allows workers to immediately receive the portion of their income already earned when they need it.

On the one hand, we have created an app for workers that automatically shows them how much money they have available each day based on what they have earned. They just have to ask for the amount they want and instantly we transfer to the account where they need to charge.

“We have created an app that, using technology, takes away all the friction a person has to claim a portion of their earned income. It automates the process for companies and workers, ensuring confidentiality and security, ”Alberto Molpeceres.

For businesses, a unique management tool

The worker’s right to request an advance on wages is set out in the worker’s statute. It is therefore an obligation for companies.

However, managing these types of requests involves a significant investment of time and resources and a significant change in business administration and treasury processes. Especially in medium or large companies.

By hiring Accrual, companies optimize their administrative management without weighing down their teams. They also make the early application process easier for your employees, offering them a new flexible salary benefit.

This innovative employee benefit improves your relationship with them and increases financial well-being and creates happier employees, which translates into higher productivity.

And what company doesn’t want its workers to be happier? With Accrual, yours, you can get it.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital