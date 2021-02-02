Find out how to improve the attitude of employees in the HR department

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a turning point for many professionals as well as for HR departments, one of the most important within companies. The “ new normal ” brought with it a new paradigm in human resources management, with changes as relevant as the introduction of telework, the approval of ERTE … Conditions that undermine the right attitude and the positive thinking of many workers and which, in the medium and long term, can directly affect the productivity of the company itself.

To cope with this setback, HRDs must focus their attention in particular on taking charge of the emotional well-being of employees, seriously damaged after months of uncertainty, the lack of social contact due to the coronavirus, episodes of stress or still anxiety generated as a result. of the new reality that we have to live. Among the tools that can help to regain the positive attitude of the employees are flexible hours, family conciliation, open communication to promote the employee’s corporate culture or specialized programs in stress management or anxiety.

To address all of these concepts and strategies, Audalia Nexia and HRDigital are hosting the webinar “How HR can you help improve the attitude of your employees?” Barcelona and the Autonomous University of Barcelonay Javier Ali, partner of Audalia HR Lab. In this digital meeting, tips will be given to bring about a change in our attitude and that of our employees. A key aspect because, if HR can improve the spirit of the organization This will undoubtedly be reflected in the results of the company. Managers must have a passion to help, and in this digital meeting the basic principles will be offered to make internal communication a success.

The meeting will take place next Thursday, February 4 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Don’t miss it!

Throughout this webinar, the keys to working on your own attitude and that of your teams will be shown, so that you never lose heart, and we will discover the importance of making people communicate. Managers must have a passion to help, and in this digital meeting the basic principles will be proposed for this communication between the team to be a success.

