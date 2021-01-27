Find out how to improve your team’s job satisfaction

Work teams are made up of people, each with their own emotions and needs that will greatly influence job satisfaction. Employee satisfaction is a fundamental factor for a business to be strong, profitable and competitive in the market, therefore, leaders must work to improve the job satisfaction of their teams.

What is job satisfaction?

Job satisfaction is a subjective experience and is used to determine the degree of compliance of an employee with his working conditions and the values ​​he shares with the company.

According to a survey by Gallup around the world, only 15% of full-time workers are satisfied with their jobs. It is certainly a devastating number.

From the SHRM, a human resources company dedicated to “creating better jobs”, stand out 10 factors that all employees share and which influence their motivation and satisfaction at work:

Respectful and equal treatment for all employees. Close relationship and trust between team leaders and their collaborators. Salary that meets the expectations of the worker. Bonuses and benefits. Feel safe in the workplace, without fear of being judged or fired. Intellectual development and use of skills. Opportunities for personal and professional growth. Feel valued by all of your peers and gain public recognition. Friendship and a good working environment.

10. Make a positive impact and help society.

What can you do to cover the 10 factors and improve your team’s job satisfaction?

The first step in keeping employees happy with what they do and with their organization is knowing what your team is thinking and their concerns and concerns.

There are several methodologies to do this, but among the most effective are digital tools like Team Insights. With this kind of software and its innovative technology, you can get real-time, truthful feedback that you can make the right decisions with that really work to improve job satisfaction.

It is only when the situation of employees is known that decisions can be taken to improve their quality of life.

Once you know how your employees are and where job satisfaction can be improved, it’s time to take action and come up with solutions.

Solutions are best to be clear, concise, and short-term, as this will generate a greater positive impact on employees.

Of course, solutions must be verifiable: asking for feedback and doing nothing with the information provided is frowned upon by employees, who will have a very negative view of the organization.

Micromanagement is a form of management based on the excessive control of each member of the team. Micromanagers find it difficult to delegate tasks and correct just about everything until it’s to their personal liking.

With this form of leadership, what is achieved is to create in the team a sense of frustration and mistrust in their own abilities and skills which causes embarrassment and rejection, generating a toxic environment.

Working on managerial skills and trying to avoid this type of practice, showing confidence in employees and promoting their proactivity and decision making, empowering them, is essential to improve job satisfaction.

The opinions of all workers, regardless of their rank, must be taken into account.

Listening to them actively, with respect and empathy generates a climate of trust where employees feel free to express their opinions honestly.

A leader who listens to his team is a leader who values ​​what others have to say. Employees who feel valued increase their motivation, a key factor in job satisfaction.

So when an employee does something wrong it needs to be communicated (always with tact and empathy), when they are doing it right too.

Recognizing a job well done is a practice that keeps workers motivated and makes them feel valued, which improves job satisfaction.

There are several ways to recognize the work of a collaborator: a few words in public, a postcard, a reward or a bonus … these are tokens of appreciation for a good job.

Encourage interpersonal relationships

Affection among peers is reflected in the ability to work in a team, in productivity and competitiveness.

Friendship and a good atmosphere generate a feeling of “family” which promotes job satisfaction.

To achieve this, you need to maintain fluid communication with all team members, share goals, goals, and successes, and always maintain a positive attitude to any challenges that may arise.

Improve the recruiting process

A good practice for improving job satisfaction is to prioritize hiring people based on organizational values.

It is true that it is important to find people with the right professional skills, but if these are not linked to the vision and the policy of the company, the problems will outweigh the benefits.

Opting for employees with compatible values ​​and promoting the learning of skills and competencies within the organization is the best way to avoid future conflicts that affect both parties.

Create the best workspace

No less important is the place where the daily work is done. The concern for ergonomics is essential for job satisfaction.

Large spaces, lit by natural light, decorated in an original but comfortable way, with the appropriate furniture, etc., positively influence the mood and motivation of the employees and therefore their job satisfaction.

Not having the right equipment could, in the long term, lead to problems which will have a very negative impact on the physical and mental health of the worker and will involve absenteeism and sick leave.