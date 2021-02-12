Find out how to manage the digitalization of the work environment from the HR department

In the age of technology, in the midst of a digital transformation even further driven by the coronavirus pandemic, HR must take up a challenge: to digitize the work environment. And it is that although it seems a more suitable job for IT teams or more technological departments, the truth is that it is from the management of people that the Digital Workplace must be promoted, understood as a workspace. and a digital employee experience.

Technology is no longer a private domain. It has become democratized and this allows less digital services, such as human resources, to face this challenge. Additionally, the importance of the human factor in the midst of the digital age has been exponential in recent times and who is better positioned to talk and manage people than the HR department.

We talked about it in the webinar “ How to Boost Your Digital Workplace: Agile Methodologies for the Digital Employee Experience ”, organized by Knowdital, the engine of The Digital Workplaces, in collaboration with RRHHDigital. In it, from the hand of Javier Prieto, co-founder of the first global certification that recognizes the digitization of work environments, the keys, the steps to follow and the processes necessary for HR to lead this digital dynamic have been explained. .

Prieto spoke about Scope Interaction Mapping, an analysis methodology which, based on a series of interviews, audits and processes, analyzes the degree of digitization of the working environment understood as both a workspace and as an employee experience. This method makes it possible to draw a series of very relevant conclusions to frame the situation of the company at the digital level and, above all, allow the extraction of interesting feedback to highlight weaknesses and continue to improve strengths.

In addition, Scope Interaction Mapping is the methodology used in the certification of Digital Workplaces. Of course, since Knowdital, they go further and use a quantification system that allows to know, scientifically, the degree of digitization of a work environment. It is a seal that is unique in the world and which not only allows obtaining a different certification and which adds value to the brand in terms of visibility, recognition, employer brand, attraction and retention of talent. … but also provides unique feedback to keep improving. in the promotion of the Digital Workplace which, as we said at the beginning, is now the responsibility of HR.

