LETTER SIZE

Find out how to promote female leadership in organizations through coaching: keys, methodologies, tools …

CoachHub and RRHHDigital are organizing the webinar ‘Promoting diversity and inclusion in the company: the importance of coaching in the development of female leadership’ this Thursday, September 9 at 10 a.m. Leading experts in leadership and coaching will give us the keys to fostering the professional development of women in the workplace and guaranteeing inclusion and diversity in organizations. Click here to join.



BY RRHHDigital, 01:30 – 07 September 2021



This Thursday, September 9 will take place the webinar: “Promoting diversity and inclusion in the company: the importance of coaching in the development of female leadership”, organized by CoachHubyRRHHDigital. We will give the keys to leadership and the empowerment of women in the work environment, we will analyze how to improve the professional growth of women in the management environment and what benefits and advantages this translates into at the personal and professional level.

How to strengthen female leadership in organizations? How to promote the professional development of women in business? What is coaching applied to female leadership and how can it benefit professionals and their businesses? Does having women in leadership positions open up new perspectives on how to manage and lead organizations? What specific coaching tools allow you to promote the values ​​and potential of women in the personal and professional spheres?

To answer these questions and many others related to the criteria of diversity and inclusion in organizations today, in this webinar we will have the participation of great influential professionals such as Mirian Izquierdo, President of the Foundation Woman Forward and Almudena Santos, Director of Human Resources. Spain & LatamCWT, as well as two top professional coaching experts: Valeria Cardillo Piccolino, Coaching Lab Expert at CoachHub and Elena Vargas Lopez, Enterprise Transformation Consultant at CoachHub.

Four professionals who will give us the necessary keys to enhance and promote the professional development of women in the workplace, through their own experiences and experiences and a comprehensive analysis of current needs in terms of leadership, diversity and inclusion.

The digital meeting will be moderated by Irene Cmara, editor-in-chief of RRHHDigital, and will take place this Thursday, September 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Click here to register for the webinar

‘Promoting diversity and inclusion in the company: the importance of coaching in the development of female leadership’

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric

SEND YOUR COMMENT