Find out how to promote sustainable actions in companies during a pandemic

Although the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030 were set a few years ago, it was Covid-19 that opened up a new scenario and placed sustainability as an ally. Taking care of nature and minimizing the environmental footprint have become values ​​of prestige and competitiveness for companies. In addition to the big changes within companies, it is also necessary to change the daily habits of the whole team. With this mission, Belong to Sea, a startup that organizes actions and events in favor of sustainable development, was launched on the market.

“Before the pandemic, corporate sustainability strategies consisted of organizing actions or activities in nature such as waste collection, tree planting or life experiences in direct contact with the natural environment, among others. The virus has made a difference and that care for the environment ceases to focus on specific actions to become the implementation of new habits that last over time. Companies are responsible for planning and developing a plan that involves all workers on a daily basis. It will always be beneficial for the environment to acquire a sustainable daily habit that makes collecting plastic on the beach unnecessary, ”says Mara Coll Muoz, co-CEO of Belong to Sea.

This is precisely the mission of this young company, Belong to Sea develops plans so that workers, from their home or workplace, live sustainable experiences, become aware of respect for the environment, learn and even understand that the goal is not specific acts but a change in their routines and habits. The entrepreneurs behind this project have developed technological tools and activities, combining online and offline, which allow them to become familiar with these sustainable behaviors.

Belong to uses gamification tools, organizes workshops, creates engaged lifestyles by changing small habits, cultural activities, family days in which the whole family participates, and develops upcycling activities to raise awareness of possibility of giving a second life to children. turn them into others. All these actions which, in addition, create the commitment of workers, unions, creativity, motivation and well-being.

“We are more aware than ever. Sustainability is a necessity, a way of doing things differently, and Covid-19 has shown that we can’t leave it until tomorrow. It must be now and we must start with small deeds. With the arrival of the Coronavirus, these teambuilding actions take place in digital or virtual spheres, but they do not lose strength. Our goal is for companies and their workers to adopt habits to change the planet, ”says Cristina Arenas, co-CEO of Belong to Sea.

Behind the project are two entrepreneurs. Cristina Arenas is a pharmacist and specialist in environmental issues. For many years, he has been organizing family events. Maria Coll is CEO of Flan sin Nata, where she has been organizing events for companies and implementing communication strategies for over 14 years. The two decided to launch Belong to Sea because they want to create a social conscience, they want to make known the marine environment because we only take care of what we like and in order to like something, you have to know it. Human beings only protect what they know.

Despite the pandemic, during its first year of life, this startup managed to develop more than 15 projects for companies from different sectors. Belong to Sea creates a new concept, with a great capacity for change, which develops highly innovative products and services; a new way of offering the sustainable development service.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital