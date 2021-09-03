Find out how to train for one of the most popular professions without unemployment

The pandemic has led to the digitalization of organizations at breakneck rates, also increasing the number of cyber attacks. Indeed, according to the annual report published by the National Institute of Cybersecurity (INCIBE), over the past year, no less than 133,155 cybersecurity incidents have been managed in Spain, which represents an increase of 24%. compared to before the pandemic. In this sense, the demand for experts in the field of computer security has exploded and, to meet this new market need, the IEBS Business School has launched the Master in Cybersecurity.

Today, the possibility of a cyberattack is one of the biggest fears of businesses around the world. In fact, a study by the International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium (ISC) assures that business spending on cybersecurity has increased by up to 50% in recent years and estimates that 29,000 professionals trained in the cybersecurity will be needed in 2022 only in Spain and more than 1.8 million worldwide. For this reason, more and more professionals are opting for training in this field.

The seguridad en las organizaciones is converted into an elemento clave, adems de para cumplir con los requerimientos legales y para mantener una buena reputacin protegiendo datos privados y confidenciales, porque a part of the activity a causa of an attack informtico podra suponer la predida de millions of euros. Reports such as Linkedin’s Emerging Jobs Spain place the cybersecurity specialist in fifth place, noting that the number of experts in the field has increased by more than 60% compared to the previous year. Everything indicates that it will continue to do so, as the acceleration of digital transformation has boosted the IT and telecommunications sector, making it one of the sectors with the most vacancies, as shown in the report. report on the state of the labor market in Spain prepared by InfoJobs.

“The cybersecurity expert is not only a highly demanded profile in digital companies, but also in organizations undergoing digital transformation, where IT vulnerabilities can cause serious problems”, explains scar Fuente, director and founder of the IEBS. “The high number of attacks poses a great threat to businesses when it comes to securing their systems. Particularly due to the increase in the use of personal devices for working and accessing data added to the poor knowledge of computer security tools on the part of this scenario has caused the demand for cybersecurity professionals to increase by 30 in the last ten years and that their unemployment rate in the country is zero, ”he adds.

To meet this new need in the job market, the IEBS Business School has launched the Master in Cybersecurity, a program designed in collaboration with IBM so that any technology-related professional can understand and manage information security and cybersecurity in companies and prepare as CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) and RSI (Information Security Officer).

In addition, the Master in Cybersecurity has the approval of the Spanish Association for the Promotion of Information Security, so the student will be ready to pass the “Certified Cyber ​​Security Professional”, essential to work in this sector.

