find out how we will work in the short, medium and long term

We live in a world that is changing dramatically. Every day, there are new ways of doing things, of having relationships, of occupying our leisure time, of working … in short, new ways of living. And, as they say, it also affects the world of work, a volatile world in which what is one day a trend the next day is almost over. For this reason, we have to play fortune tellers, analyze what we are doing in the present and predict what we will do in the future with the intention of trying to move forward, train and to develop skills and capacities that will make us competitive in the future job market.

And we’ll talk about all of that at the HR Innovation Summit. The future of work will be one of the key themes of the benchmark congress in the HR sector. In fact, future trends will play a leading role in the third block of the congress in which we will find out how the future is now – # FutureisNOW – because we have to work and, as we said before, anticipate what will be. a trend in the times to come.

In this third block of the event, we will talk about sustainability, new ways of working and relationships, flexibility and, above all, the profiles that companies and workers must have to face the future of work with all the guarantees. . For this we will have an expert in talent and future of work as Pilar Llcer. Pilar is responsible for the ‘Work of the Future’ research center, so she is an authoritative voice on skills, aptitudes, labor market development and talent management and will put a finishing touch on the third block. of the HR Innovation Summit.

The HR Innovation Summit, more exclusive than ever

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and in compliance with current health measures and protocols, participation in the event this year will be limited to a maximum capacity of 300 participants in person, which makes this fourth edition of the HR Innovation Summit a very exclusive congress. Additionally, the day will be streamed worldwide so that no one anywhere in the world misses a single detail of the most anticipated and disruptive event in business and HR.

A congress that counts, for another year, with EY as main sponsor, and the institutional support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors. In addition, Aon, Cabify, Cigna, Hastee, Infojobs, Personio and The Adecco Group participate as Gold Sponsors, and Nationale-Nederlanden and Sodex only as Silver Sponsors. As a Bronze sponsor, the congress has the support of ncipy, NawaiamyVertis.BMW Madrides, the official vehicle of an event that also has the collaboration of companies such as Selecta, FrutalityoBarn de Salamanca, among others Coonices, the event agency and Events, the official technology provider.

