Find out what are the main professional concerns of workers in Spain

Business closures, wages not commensurate with experience / training, or job loss, among the main concerns. Depending on age, concerns vary.



BY RRHHDigital, 03:30 – 18 January 2021



This Monday, January 18, the so-called Blue Monday or saddest day of the year is celebrated. Since 2005, the third Monday in January is considered to be the day when one accumulates the most sadness for various reasons, such as the pressure for Christmas debts, the cold, the time that has passed since the holidays , demotivation or ends. new year unsatisfied. To them is added the current uncertainty about employment, accentuated in recent weeks with the third wave of the pandemic.

According to data from the II Barometer of InfoJobs on Spaniards’ Employment Concerns, the top five concerns of the Spanish workforce are:

Closure of businesses / businesses (69%) Wages not in line with experience / training (66%) Job loss (61%) Unemployment of people over 45 (60%) Age delay retirement (56%))

Considering the main preoccupation of the active population with regard to employment, significant differences are observed according to age:

Young people aged 16 to 24: lose their jobs (70%) Young people aged 25 to 34: salaries not in accordance with experience / training (70%) Adults aged 35 to 44: closures of businesses / companies (70%) Adults 45-54: unemployment over 45 (77%) Over 55: unemployment over 45 (74%)

