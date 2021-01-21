Find out what are the skills of the future and how to acquire them

Continuous learning and updating of knowledge will be essential to adapt to the changes that will occur in the labor market of this decade. This is underlined by the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs report, which maps the jobs and skills most in demand in the immediate future.

The economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the increasing digitization and automation of different professions are the reasons for the change widely pointed out by the organization which will push professionals to train again. And this gives very significant data: 50% of the workforce will have to retrain in 2025 to adapt to the new, deeply digitized work environment.

Programming, the most remarkable skill

Knowing how to program and having knowledge of the digital environment is at the top of the list of skills that are expected to rise in importance over the next five years, according to the World Economic Forum. All of this combined with the emergence of new personal self-management skills, such as active learning, endurance, stress tolerance and flexibility.

In order to learn and train skills, the World Economic Forum report states that virtual education platforms will play a major role, as the pandemic has accelerated the trend towards online conversion.

In short, the work environment is evolving towards digitalization, more accelerated by the pandemic, which requires new skills that must be acquired and reinforced with dedication and enthusiasm. As Steve Jobs said, persistence is half of what separates successful professionals from those who are not.

