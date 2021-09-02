Find out what businesses and workers really think about the hybrid work model

With the beginning of September, the routine returns in our lives, this year, with the topicality and the uncertainties in the foreground.

After most companies introduced telecommuting as the only option after the Covid-19 epidemic a year and a half ago, the possibility of putting new working models into practice is now open. Among them, the one that seems to have won the first place in the preferences of Spanish workers is the so-called hybrid model, with a physical presence in the office only 2 or 3 days a week.

But what is it exactly?

Halfway between face-to-face work and remote work – or as we are used to hearing, teleworking – this model, which has already started to be implemented in many Spanish companies, combines the characteristics of both, emphasizing the flexibility of the employee to alternate – in the same week – working days in the office with working days at home.

Thus, although a priori it seems a brilliant idea and with a view to optimal acceptance by the current active population, the job portal Jobatus wanted to know the real opinion of part of the economic fabric of our country. For this, two types of surveys have been developed to cover the two points of view of the argument under discussion, so that the first of them focuses on the analysis of the responses of employees and candidates, while the second was designed to interview employers. However, both look at common aspects, for example, the reasons for their choice, the pros and cons of different options, the achievement of business results, personal and professional performance, the economic consequences of having to conform to each model. and a future forecast. on the growth of individuals and employment in the years to come.

Study results

With great success of participation, reflected in the collaboration of 19,508 companies and 695,113 candidates extracted from its internal database, Jobatus has prepared a report which includes the numerical results of the said study.

Employees and candidates

Among the most salient points regarding candidates and employees, the following were obtained:

The hybrid work model is the preferred option by 94% of the candidates and workers questioned -653,406 people-. Among their reasons, 78% of respondents indicated family reconciliation as the main reason, which allows them to spend more time with themselves and their family. Only 13% of respondents consider their work performance to be better than having to come to the office in person every day of the week. On average, the hybrid work model saves each employee € 75 per month. In the future, in the event of a change or job search, 57% of those questioned affirmed that they favor flexible hours over salary.

Companies and employers

On the other hand, concerning the employers’ responses, the following results were obtained:

71% of the companies surveyed – 13,850 companies – plan to implement the hybrid work model from September. Among the main advantages, the motivational and incentive aspect caused by flexible hours among workers stands out. Instead, as negative elements, they mention the communication difficulties, now dependent on ICT and the non-immediacy of conversations, where other nuances such as those provided by verbal and non-verbal language are lost. Contrary to the opinion of candidates and employees, 53% of employers consider that the performance of their employees is lower when they apply all of the contactless models. On the other hand, an element in which the responses to the two surveys coincide is financial savings. In this case, companies save around € 125 per month per employee, calculated based on infrastructure, corporate events, energy, supplies, allowances, travel, company vehicles, etc.

