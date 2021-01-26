Find out what Businnes Talents are all about, an online championship that will be called the “ best virtual entrepreneur ”

Find out what Businnes Talents are all about, an online championship that will be called the “ best virtual entrepreneur ”

In order to promote the entrepreneurial culture of university students, Paxis MMT and Herbalife Nutricin have launched the first edition of the Businnes Talents business simulation educational program. A competition with a Business Game format in which a total of 564 university students from 47 universities from all over Spain have already registered. All registered young people will compete against the rest of the teams from other universities to obtain the title of best virtual entrepreneur in Spain. With the help of business management simulators, they will have to manage their own virtual business, thus becoming real managers.

“Through this championship at the national level, dozens of university students experience business management first-hand, developing managerial and entrepreneurial skills, which will help them guide their future work. Universities have the opportunity to introduce practice into their academic teaching in a fun way, by supporting classic theoretical learning methods, ”explains Mario Martnez, Director of Talents in Business.

Among the autonomous communities most represented in this competition are: the Community of Madrid with 140 young people, Murcia (115), Catalonia (74), Andalusia (47) and Galicia with 46 university students. Participation is split between 65% men and 35% women.

Future direction and more job opportunities

The objective of this training program is to enrich the courses of university students, to help them in their future orientation and to offer them more opportunities to enter the labor market. Thanks to the free transfer to universities of the latest generation virtual simulators developed by Praxis MMT and valued at more than 3000 euros each, young people have the opportunity to live a real experience of the economy.

“In a work environment like the current one, with young people already well prepared, it is very interesting to offer them tools that help them achieve this competitive advantage that sets them apart. Participants in the Business Talents program develop an entrepreneurial vision and that is what benefits them, ”underlines Yolanda Abad, Marketing Manager of Herbalife Nutrition.

College students will be required to demonstrate their entrepreneurial skills over the next three months in various online knockout stages. The way they will run their business will be through a sophisticated business simulator and they will have to run their own business with the right decision making, so that your business gets the maximum benefit possible and becomes the most successful. of the market.

The top 75 teams will reach the national final in which they will compete for the title of the best virtual entrepreneurs in Spain. The winning teams will distribute more than 7,500 euros in prizes to students, as well as accreditation diplomas.

This business simulation competition for university students that begins this year in Spain, already has a wide range in its junior version for schools and institutes all over Spain. For ten years, Young Business Talents has been established in educational centers and more than 68,000 students from 1,451 educational centers have had the opportunity to benefit from this pioneering training program in Spain, having developed different skills in management and entrepreneurship.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital