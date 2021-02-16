find out what HR analysis is and what benefits it can bring to companies

Data analytics has also reached human resource departments and companies want to learn how to extract value from employee and candidate data in order to make the best decisions. For this reason, and to acquire both general and more specific knowledge on HR analysis, LMS (Leadership & Management School) decided to organize the “HR Analytics Discovery Conference”, in person and in streaming.

Additionally, at any time, Ana Valera, director of the school’s Advanced People Analytics and Digital Talent Strategy Program, will delve into the key aspects to understanding this new discipline: What is Analysis of People human ressources? What benefits and applications can HR Analytics offer my business? What are the key aspects of HR Analytics to successfully implement projects in my company? What should I develop with HR Analytist?

During the day, companies and executives attending the event will be able to understand how data analytics can add value to strategic decision making in HR and the enterprise, and understand the benefits and applications of data analysis in human resources. Likewise, participants will discover the key aspects to take into account when implementing HR analysis projects in an organization and will learn new techniques and strategies to generate interest and understand the benefits of using management tools. data visualization for the development of dashboards.

The event will take place next Thursday, February 18, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

