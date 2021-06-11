Find out what internal communication should look like in new hybrid work environments

The proliferation of new work models implemented in companies, where teleworking and hybrid work are the most popular today, makes companies feel the need to adapt the tools, methodologies and strategies of their internal communication. to reach more and better the employee. The optimization of internal communication is today a key point for organizations, not only to improve the care of employees, but also their feeling of belonging and, consequently, the productivity and efficiency of the company. business.

The threat of the sense of belonging that haunts employees when teleworking, the lack of physical and face-to-face contact between team members and organizations, as well as the negative effects of the pandemic on health and well-being of the workforce, arises from the need for companies to act through internal communication, implementing new and updated strategies and initiatives, in order to bring employees together and offer solutions for their good performance in the “new normal”.

To analyze the main current trends in internal communication, the current challenges facing organizations and their leaders, and how the communication plan should be designed in companies, Learnlight and HRDigital organize the webinar “Trends and challenges in new policies of internal communication in companies. New working models: face-to-face, hybrid, teleworking … “next Tuesday June 15, from 10 am to 11 am.

For this webinar we will have the participation of Anglica Gmez, director of culture and people of Atrevia; Antonio Moreno, responsible for the selection, training and development of bofrost *; Mara Martnez, Senior HR Manager Iberia at Medline; Alfonso Bris, Global Talent Manager at Experi, and Juan Camacho, General Manager & Head of People at Learnlight. With them, we will analyze the main requirements within internal communication policies, how companies communicate today or how to retain talent in organizations. a good communication strategy, among others.

